On Every Main Street

Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation's Dr. Roland Kushner and TWG Security's Rocco Zegalia | On Every Main Street

Published May 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
Greg Capogna welcomes back to the WDIY studios Dr. Roland Kushner, board member of the C.F. Martin & Co. Charitable Foundation to talk about the importance of charitable giving, supporting local nonprofits, plus local grant recipients and how environmentalism is part of every aspect at Martin Guitar.

Then Greg chats with Rocco Zegalia, Director of Sales at TWG Security about the importance of safety and security for your small to medium-sized business.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/9/22)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
