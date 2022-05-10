Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation's Dr. Roland Kushner and TWG Security's Rocco Zegalia | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna welcomes back to the WDIY studios Dr. Roland Kushner, board member of the C.F. Martin & Co. Charitable Foundation to talk about the importance of charitable giving, supporting local nonprofits, plus local grant recipients and how environmentalism is part of every aspect at Martin Guitar.

Then Greg chats with Rocco Zegalia, Director of Sales at TWG Security about the importance of safety and security for your small to medium-sized business.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/9/22)