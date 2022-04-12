Emmaus Historical Society's Teri-Sorg McManamon and Boys & Girls Club's Winston Alozie | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna sits down with Teri-Sorg McManamon of the Emmaus Historical Society to share and talk about the local history of Emmaus, their museum and volunteer programs, as well as upcoming summer events for the community to participate in.

Then, Greg welcomes Winston Alozie, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem to talk about this great community resource and how it builds character and instills confidence in the neighborhood youth it serves.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/11/22)