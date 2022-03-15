Mochila, Colombian Cuisine and More with Isasuma’s Manuel Fresneda | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna talks with Manuel Fresneda, an Easton entrepreneur who for over 20 years has brought a passion for Colombian cuisine and coffee to downtown Easton, including with his newest small business Isasuma - a fashion accessories store on Northampton Street showcasing handcrafted Mochila bags and more from the Wayuu indigenous people of Colombia.

Greg and Manuel also talk about how fundraising efforts, along with the purchase and sale of Mochila and other items, are helping to support native communities in Colombia.

