Mochila, Colombian Cuisine and More with Isasuma’s Manuel Fresneda | On Every Main Street

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
1 of 4  — DSC_1076.JPG
Manuel Fresneda (second from left) cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Isasuma.
Magdalena Ksepka
2 of 4  — DSC_0997.JPG
Mochila, woven bags crocheted by the indigenous Colombian Wayuu tribe, at Isasuma.
Magdalena Ksepka
3 of 4  — DSC_0978.JPG
Handmade beaded and woven bracelets created by the indigenous Wayuu tribe in Colombia for sale in Isasuma.
Magdalena Ksepka
4 of 4  — DSC_0979.JPG
Colombian Mochila bags line the shelves at the Isasuma fashion accessories store in Easton.
Magdalena Ksepka

Greg Capogna talks with Manuel Fresneda, an Easton entrepreneur who for over 20 years has brought a passion for Colombian cuisine and coffee to downtown Easton, including with his newest small business Isasuma - a fashion accessories store on Northampton Street showcasing handcrafted Mochila bags and more from the Wayuu indigenous people of Colombia.

Greg and Manuel also talk about how fundraising efforts, along with the purchase and sale of Mochila and other items, are helping to support native communities in Colombia.

(Original air-date: 3/14/22)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
