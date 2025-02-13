"I Can Walk So the Next One Can Run" with Yasin Williams | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks with Yasin Williams about his journey from growing up in a rough Allentown neighborhood to working as an adult to improve that same community. They discuss Yasin's multiple bids in jail and his eventual turn-around to create a successful life for himself and others in his area.

Yasin also shares more about his real estate business and the strategy that's helped him turn small starts into major results. He shares his belief that exposing people to more options allows them to follow new paths, and talks about his love for his religion and family.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 2/13/25)