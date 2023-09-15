Libraries, Mental Health, and Everything In-Between: A Conversation with PANO's Anne Gingerich | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...helping those that help others.

Dr. Batts welcomes Anne Gingerich, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations (PANO).

They talk about what PANO is, how it supports a diverse array of nonprofits across the state (including its Ask PANO helpline) the importance of supporting smaller, grassroots groups, and what drew Anne into PANO's work.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 9/14/23)