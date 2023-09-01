© 2023
It’s Broken and It Needs to Be Fixed: A Conversation with REFORM's Cody Bright | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT

Dr. Batts is back with another episode of Let's Talk, this time welcoming Cody Bright, Northeast Regional Director for REFORM Alliance.

Together they talk about the work REFORM does, how parole and probation reform is an important issue for all people regardless of political belief, Pennsylvania Senate Bill 838, as well as Cody's personal interest in fixing these systems.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 8/31/23)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
