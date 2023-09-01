It’s Broken and It Needs to Be Fixed: A Conversation with REFORM's Cody Bright | Let's Talk

Dr. Batts is back with another episode of Let's Talk, this time welcoming Cody Bright, Northeast Regional Director for REFORM Alliance.

Together they talk about the work REFORM does, how parole and probation reform is an important issue for all people regardless of political belief, Pennsylvania Senate Bill 838, as well as Cody's personal interest in fixing these systems.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 8/31/23)