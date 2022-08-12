© 2022
Let's Talk

Black Wealth and 'the New Face of Philanthropy': A Conversation with Dwayne Jones | Let's Talk

Published August 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
Let's talk about...Black wealth and the new face of philanthropy.

Dr. Batts welcomes Dwayne Jones, CEO of Preventive Measures, Inc. and Chairman of the Preventive Measures Foundation. They discuss the importance of giving back to the community through philanthropic support, the statistics behind Black charitable giving, Preventive Measures' plans for the future, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
