Lehigh Valley Discourse

Play Ball! Previewing the IronPigs' 2023 Season with Matthew Bari | LV Discourse

By Steve Aaronson,
Rosalie Viscomi
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
Baseball season is upon us once again! On this episode of Lehigh Valley Discourse, special guest hosts Steve Aaronson and Rosalie Viscomi welcome Matthew Bari, Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Together, they recap the IronPigs' latest season and preview its 2023 campaign, and also discuss new additions to the ballpark, the team's various theme days and special events, popular stadium foods, and more.

(Original air-date: 3/9/23)

Lehigh Valley Discourse Matthew BariLehigh Valley IronPigsBaseballCoca-Cola Parktheme nightstheme nightsopening dayMajor League BaseballPhiladelphia PhilliesLehigh ValleyLehigh Valley Discourse
Steve Aaronson
Steve Aaronson came to WDIY, straight out of the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2002. He has been a member, and a volunteer, ever since. Steve’s main love is Golden Age folk music, and he has been the host of Folk Classics since 2006. You can also hear him hosting Morning Edition on Wednesdays, Fresh Air on Tuesdays, and occasionally on public affairs programs like Lehigh Valley Art Salon. He also co-hosts Swing Sunday twice a month, with Rosalie Viscomi.
Rosalie Viscomi
Rosalie Viscomi has been with WDIY since 2002, as both a member and a volunteer. She has served on the Community Advisory Board, and also on WDIY’s Board of Directors.
