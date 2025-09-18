© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

A Hand to Guide Your Business with Catherine Bailey | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon talks with Catherine Bailey, member of the Entrepreneurship Council of the Lehigh Valley, about the first annual Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Summit. Catherine gives a glimpse at the planning process and what attendees can expect.

They explore the more-than 16 small business support organizations that will be on hand and the breakout sessions that will be offered to guide business leaders through every step of their journey.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/18/25)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Catherine BaileyLehigh Valley Entrepreneurship CouncilLehigh Valley Entrepreneur SummitSmall Business
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
