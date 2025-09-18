A Hand to Guide Your Business with Catherine Bailey | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon talks with Catherine Bailey, member of the Entrepreneurship Council of the Lehigh Valley, about the first annual Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Summit. Catherine gives a glimpse at the planning process and what attendees can expect.

They explore the more-than 16 small business support organizations that will be on hand and the breakout sessions that will be offered to guide business leaders through every step of their journey.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/18/25)

