Buying Local to Support Local with Geneive Terpstra | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon welcomes Geneive Tersptra, the creator of Made in the Lehigh Valley. We've all heard the call to buy local to support farmers and merchants. But where can you easily find local artists, makers, and musicians?

Gen talks about how the one-stop online directory celebrates our region's talent, spirit, and creativity, and shares the story, scope, and vision behind the Lehigh Valley focused resource.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/21/25)

