A Rich Lehigh Valley Legacy with Thomas Ripsam | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon spotlights a world-renowned Lehigh Valley Institution, C.F. Martin & Co. — better known as Martin Guitar. She welcomes President and CEO Thomas Ripsam to look at the company's remarkable journey as they approach 200 years of business.

Thomas discusses his journey to his current role and shares the experience stepping into a legacy brand that had been led by six generations of family prior to him. He also talks about Martin Guitar's ongoing commitment to quality, not quantity.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/15/25)