WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Taking Your Business Overseas with Lehigh SBDC's Andrea Hampton | LV Business Beat

Published November 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST
Small business owners may seldom think about international markets, because they are, well, “small businesses.” But what if there was an opportunity to expand beyond the U.S., and what if some seasoned consultants could help with not only market evaluations, but also with insight into the promotion of business opportunities?

Listen as Sally Handlon speaks with Andrea Hampton, Program Director for International Trade at Lehigh University’s Small Business Development Center about opportunities and supports which may help guide someone’s 2023 business efforts.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/17/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
