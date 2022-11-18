Taking Your Business Overseas with Lehigh SBDC's Andrea Hampton | LV Business Beat

Small business owners may seldom think about international markets, because they are, well, “small businesses.” But what if there was an opportunity to expand beyond the U.S., and what if some seasoned consultants could help with not only market evaluations, but also with insight into the promotion of business opportunities?

Listen as Sally Handlon speaks with Andrea Hampton, Program Director for International Trade at Lehigh University’s Small Business Development Center about opportunities and supports which may help guide someone’s 2023 business efforts.

(Original air-date: 11/17/22)