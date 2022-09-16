Finding Your Next Business Venture with Eric Allred | LV Business Beat

Small business ownership can be both challenging and rewarding. What if as a business owner, you want to start a second business, one that does not easily relate to your first business model?

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon welcomes Eric Allred, owner of Corporate Cleaners of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about his second business journey to establishing Historic Bethlehem River Tours.

