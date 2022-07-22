© 2022
The Perks of Community Banking with Penn Community Bank's Jeane Vidoni | LV Business Beat

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
Jeane M. Vidoni, Lehigh Valley native and President and CEO of Penn Community Bank shares information about the bank’s strategic expansion into the Lehigh Valley.

Speaking with Sally Handlon, Jeane talks about how, as eastern Pennsylvania’s largest independent and locally headquartered mutual institution, Penn Community Bank’s structure allows them to take an authentic and values-driven approach focused on customers, team members, and communities. She is also an acclaimed transformational leader and knows the power of community banking to help individuals, families, and businesses thrive.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/21/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
