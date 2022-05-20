© 2022
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Bridging Medical Expense Divides with AblePay Health's Rick Schoenen | LV Business Beat

Published May 20, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
LVBB5-19.png

What if there was a business that found a way to help reduce the “sting” of medical expenses for healthcare consumers?

Could this business model help medical providers reduce their payment processing expenses as well?

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon talks with Rick Schoenen of AblePay Health, a local business that has developed a model which bridges the gap between patients and providers. They also discuss how AblePay Health was conceived, and its path to grow beyond the Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/19/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
