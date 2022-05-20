Bridging Medical Expense Divides with AblePay Health's Rick Schoenen | LV Business Beat

What if there was a business that found a way to help reduce the “sting” of medical expenses for healthcare consumers?

Could this business model help medical providers reduce their payment processing expenses as well?

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon talks with Rick Schoenen of AblePay Health, a local business that has developed a model which bridges the gap between patients and providers. They also discuss how AblePay Health was conceived, and its path to grow beyond the Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/19/22)