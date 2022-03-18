Maintaining a Healthy Economy with LVEDC's Don Cunningham | LV Business Beat

Sally Handlon welcomes Don Cunningham, President and CEO, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation as he shares insight into how the Lehigh Valley has the most balanced and diversified economy in the entire state, and also outlines the four target business sectors identified in LVEDC’s recent 2022 strategic plan.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/17/22)