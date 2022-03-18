© 2022
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Maintaining a Healthy Economy with LVEDC's Don Cunningham | LV Business Beat

Published March 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
DonCunninghamLVEDC.png

Sally Handlon welcomes Don Cunningham, President and CEO, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation as he shares insight into how the Lehigh Valley has the most balanced and diversified economy in the entire state, and also outlines the four target business sectors identified in LVEDC’s recent 2022 strategic plan.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/17/22)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Don CunninghamLehigh Valley Economic Development CorporationEconomyEconomic Developmentbusinessesbusiness sectorsstrategic planLehigh Valley Business Beat
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
