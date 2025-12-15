A Historical Holiday for All Ages with Jill Youngken | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle explores the beloved holiday traditions taking place at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum with Assistant Director and Chief Curator Jill Youngken. From a one-of-a-kind show with Pip the Mouse to interactive space to play with Thomas the Tank Engine, the museum is offering endless fun for young visitors and their families.

Jill gives a glimpse into one of the state's finest historical research libraries and talks about the excitement ahead in 2026.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 12/15/25)

