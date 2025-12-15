© 2025
A Historical Holiday for All Ages with Jill Youngken | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:10 PM EST

Kate Scuffle explores the beloved holiday traditions taking place at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum with Assistant Director and Chief Curator Jill Youngken. From a one-of-a-kind show with Pip the Mouse to interactive space to play with Thomas the Tank Engine, the museum is offering endless fun for young visitors and their families.

Jill gives a glimpse into one of the state's finest historical research libraries and talks about the excitement ahead in 2026.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 12/15/25)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jill YoungkenLehigh Valley Heritage MuseumHolidaysYouth
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
