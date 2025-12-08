© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Everyone Can and Should Sing" with Nick Sienkiewicz | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:01 PM EST
Taylor Van Kooten
/
Contributed Photo

Kate Scuffle talks with Nick Sienkiewicz, conductor, music director, and Artistic Director with the Lehigh Valley Chorale. The group features almost 175 members and boasts a wait list almost as long.

Nick shares the history of the organization's founding and talks about the magical feeling of vulnerability and achievement that singing together provides to the members. He also discusses the organization's involvement in the community, including opportunities to support those in need at their upcoming winter concert "A Crowded Table."

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 12/8/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
