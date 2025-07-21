© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Woman-Centered Piece of Theatre with August Kiss Fegley and Katie Kunkel | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
August Kiss Fegley (left), creator and actor, and Katie Kunkel (right), director and producer of the new play Saloon Girls, which will make its debut at Civic Theatre of Allentown before traveling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.
augustkissfegley.com
August Kiss Fegley (left), creator and actor, and Katie Kunkel (right), director and producer of the new play Saloon Girls, which will make its debut at Civic Theatre of Allentown before traveling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.

Kate Scuffle is joined by August Kiss Fegley, creator and actor, and Katie Kunkel, director and producer of the new play Saloon Girls. The Lehigh Valley natives talk about the play's limited appearance at Civic Theatre of Allentown, followed by a remarkable journey to the Edingburgh Festival Fringe.

August and Katie discuss how the project was sparked and its focus on sex positivity and untold female perspectives. They talk about how their early experiences at Civic Theatre and the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts guided them to their current paths.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 7/21/25)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon August Kiss FegleyKatie KunkelSaloon GirlsEdinburgh Festival FringeCivic Theatre of Allentown
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
