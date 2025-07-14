© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Strengthening and Celebrating Community with Ashlee Deutsch and Rebecca Pieper | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:37 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Ashlee Deutsch and Rebecca Pieper, artists, educators, and Nazareth Center for the Arts board members. They talk about the non-profit arts hub and its variety of offerings, from classes to festivals and much more.

Ashlee and Rebecca talk about the work that's gone into the organization and its location in a historic fire house. They share more about their journeys to the board and some of the upcoming events residents can take advantage of.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 7/14/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
