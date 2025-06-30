© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Preserving Community Stories with Ilhan Citak and Alex Japha | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle is joined by Ilhan Citak, Archives and Special Collections Librarian, and Alex Japha, Digital Archives and Special Collections Librarian, at the Lehigh University Libraries Special Collections, to talk about their collection of history from Godfrey Daniels.

They talk about the five-year-long process of recovering audio recordings from the folk venue and the importance of preserving the local legacy. Ilhan and Alex also share more about the library and the collections offered to students and the public.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 6/30/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Ilhan CitakAlex JaphaLehigh University LibrariesGodfrey DanielsHistoryHistory
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content