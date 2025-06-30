Preserving Community Stories with Ilhan Citak and Alex Japha | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Ilhan Citak, Archives and Special Collections Librarian, and Alex Japha, Digital Archives and Special Collections Librarian, at the Lehigh University Libraries Special Collections, to talk about their collection of history from Godfrey Daniels.

They talk about the five-year-long process of recovering audio recordings from the folk venue and the importance of preserving the local legacy. Ilhan and Alex also share more about the library and the collections offered to students and the public.

(Original air date: 6/30/25)