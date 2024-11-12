A Question of How Art Can Change Us with D.W. Gregory | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes award-winning playwright D.W. Gregory to talk about the world premiere of her new play 'Intimate Exposures,' inspired by the secret works of Reading photographer William Goldman. Kate and D.W. discuss why the real photographs drew her in and inspired her to write the play.

D.W. also shares the story of how the photographs were lost and found again, and how they've been seen as beautiful artwork rather than another example of the male gaze. She gives a glimpse at some of the real-life characters she added into the play and the process of coming up with the full story.

'Intimate Exposures' runs through November 16 at Reading's historic WCR Center for the Arts. More information can be found at readingtheaterproject.org.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/11/24)