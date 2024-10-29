© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Love, Loss, Shame & Redemption with Celeste Walker | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT
Celeste Walker
/
Contributed Photo

Kate Scuffle talks with Celeste Walker about her one-woman show "Ghosted," which tells the story of a mature woman reconciling with the ghosts of her past, reclaiming her authentic self, and finding empowerment through healing and resiliency. Celeste shares the process for creating the show and the emotion that went into it.

Celeste also talks about the show's connection to Allentown, the difficulty of including ten characters in a one-woman show, and what draws her to solo performances.

GHOSTED: A (mostly) True Story of Love, Loss, Shame and Redemption is making its Allentown Premiere at Civic Theatre of Allentown’s Theatre 514 November 8, 9, and 10. More information is available here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/28/24)

