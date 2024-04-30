The Intimacy of Miniature Art with Mary Serfass | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Mary Serfass, artist and owner of the Snow Goose Gallery in Bethlehem, to talk about the gallery's upcoming exhibition titled The Art of the Miniature, The 32nd Invitational Exhibition of Fine Art Miniatures from Around the World.

They discuss the beauty and history of miniature art and the diversity of techniques that make up the exhibition's selections.

The Art of the Miniature, The 32nd Invitational Exhibition of Fine Art Miniatures from Around the World can be viewed between May 5 and June 15, with a special opening reception on Sunday, May 5 from 1-5 PM. More information can be found at thesnowgoosegallery.com.

(Original air-date: 4/29/24)