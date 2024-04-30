© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Intimacy of Miniature Art with Mary Serfass | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published April 30, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Mary Serfass, artist and owner of the Snow Goose Gallery in Bethlehem, to talk about the gallery's upcoming exhibition titled The Art of the Miniature, The 32nd Invitational Exhibition of Fine Art Miniatures from Around the World.

They discuss the beauty and history of miniature art and the diversity of techniques that make up the exhibition's selections.

The Art of the Miniature, The 32nd Invitational Exhibition of Fine Art Miniatures from Around the World can be viewed between May 5 and June 15, with a special opening reception on Sunday, May 5 from 1-5 PM. More information can be found at thesnowgoosegallery.com.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/29/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon The Snow Goose Galleryminiature artMary SerfassArtexhibitionBethlehem
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
