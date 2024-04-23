2024 Student Poetry Project Winners | LV Arts Salon

Paul Willistein and George VanDoren announce the winners of the 2024 Student Poetry Project presented by the Lehigh Valley Press.

After reading each student's poem, Paul and George dive deeper into the students' writing and methods, including an in-studio interview with the high school winner.



Haven Simmons - High School First Place: A 17-year-old junior at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

Christele Tanis - Middle School First Place: A 15-year-old in 8th grade at Trexler Middle School

Alexandra Hernandez - Elementary School First Place: A 10-year-old in 4th grade at Freemansburg Elementary School

The winning poems, as well as honorable mentions, can be found here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/22/24)