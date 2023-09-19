© 2023
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Welcoming and Artistic Bethlehem Community: Mary Wright and Festival UnBound 2023 | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Mary Wright, Touchstone Theatre's Education Director and director of the upcoming Festival UnBound.

The fifth year of this hyper-local, arts-infused celebration takes place along the streets of Bethlehem from Sept. 27-Oct. 1, and together Mary and Kate go over the events, performances, and other attractions meant to bring the community together - from "Hidden Bethlehem" to songwriting workshops, and inter-faith devotional gathering...and perhaps a visit by aliens?

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/18/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Mary WrightFestival UnboundfestivalArtsTouchstone TheatreBethlehemLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
