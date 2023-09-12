Taking a Tour of 'Art in the Park' with Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp, co-chairs of the Art in the Park festival, which is returning for its 48th year to Allentown's West Park on Sept. 16.

Together they explore the record-breaking number of exhibitors and their work, from jewelry to music to printmaking, the event's collaboration with the historic Allentown Masonic Temple, the beauty of West Park, as well as how Alan and Michael put their spin on this Lehigh Valley artistic staple.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/11/23)