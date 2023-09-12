© 2023
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Taking a Tour of 'Art in the Park' with Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published September 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp, co-chairs of the Art in the Park festival, which is returning for its 48th year to Allentown's West Park on Sept. 16.

Together they explore the record-breaking number of exhibitors and their work, from jewelry to music to printmaking, the event's collaboration with the historic Allentown Masonic Temple, the beauty of West Park, as well as how Alan and Michael put their spin on this Lehigh Valley artistic staple.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/11/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Alan YounkinMichael SchelpArt in the ParkWest ParkAllentown Masonic TempleexhibitionWest Park Civic AssociationArtistsMusicAllentownLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
