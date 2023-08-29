Honoring Our Artistic Vibrancy: BFAC's Mary Mulder and Eileen Wavrek Wescoe | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Mary Mulder, Chair of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission and pianist Eileen Wavrek Wescoe to talk about the BFAC's upcoming Tribute to the Arts Award reception, taking place Sept. 12 at Venture X.

Together they talk about how the bi-annual event honors individuals, businesses and organizations whose artistic efforts enrich the community, this year's honorees (including Eileen), the role of the arts commission, the Bethlehem City Hall Rotunda Gallery, and more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

