© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Cinema on the SouthSide: Previewing the 19th Annual SouthSide Film Festival with Jeff Vaclavik | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Jeff Vaclavik, owner of Deja Brew and Board President of the SouthSide Film Institute to talk about the 19th annual SouthSide Film Festival, which is running from June 13-17 at the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School, the National Museum of Industrial History, and Touchstone Theatre.

They talk about this year's program, which features 61 features, documentaries, shorts, and animations; some of the flicks Jeff is looking forward to seeing; the opening night's showing of Still Working 9 to 5; as well as what SouthSide Bethlehem's community, atmosphere, and ambience adds to the festival.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/12/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jeff Vaclavik19th annual SouthSide Film FestivalSouthSide Film FestivalSouthSide Film Instituteindependent filmsfilm festivalfilmmakingDeja BrewFrank Banko Alehouse CinemasLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content