Let's Go to the Movies! ArtsQuest's Anthony DeSanctis and the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas | LV Arts Salon

Paul Willistein welcomes Anthony DeSanctis, ArtsQuest Programming Manager to talk about the film programming available at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas.

They talk about how different movies are selected to be screened, the cinema's special showings — from the Lehigh Valley LGBTQ+ Film Series to Saturday night anime, summer classics and horror flicks — Anthony's personal story of becoming a movie buff, and more.

(Original air-date: 5/29/23)