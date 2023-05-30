© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Let's Go to the Movies! ArtsQuest's Anthony DeSanctis and the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas | LV Arts Salon

By Paul Willistein
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT

Paul Willistein welcomes Anthony DeSanctis, ArtsQuest Programming Manager to talk about the film programming available at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas.

They talk about how different movies are selected to be screened, the cinema's special showings — from the Lehigh Valley LGBTQ+ Film Series to Saturday night anime, summer classics and horror flicks — Anthony's personal story of becoming a movie buff, and more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/29/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Anthony DeSanctisFrank Banko Alehouse CinemasMoviesfilm seriesLehigh Valley LGBTQ+ Film Seriesmovie screeningsBradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community CenterArtsQuestLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content