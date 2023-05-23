© 2023
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Presenting Shakespeare to the People with PSF's Jason King Jones and Matt Pfeiffer | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT
Jason King Jones (left) and Matt Pfeiffer (right)
Jason King Jones (left) and Matt Pfeiffer (right)

It's almost Shakespeare time! Kate Scuffle provides a preview of the 2023 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, running from May 31-Aug. 6 on the campus of DeSales University with Artistic Director Jason King Jones and Director Matt Pfeiffer.

From the opening day performance of Henry IV, Part 2 performed in the "Extreme Shakespeare Style" to the Free "Play On!" Community Tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged [revised][again], and more, the trio explore the festival's many offerings, and some of the initiatives it's undertaking to introduce more audiences to the famous bard.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/22/23)

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival DeSales University William Shakespeare Theater
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
