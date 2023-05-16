© 2023
LVAS.jpg
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Historic Styles, New Productions: 'Fashion as Experiment' and the Young Playwrights' Festival | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
LVAS5-15-23.jpg

To begin, Kate Scuffle welcomes Claire McRee, Associate Curator at the Allentown Art Museum to talk about the museum's newest exhibition "Fashion as Experiment: The '60s," on display through Sept. 24. They talk about the relationship between fashion, identity, social values and convention, how the new exhibit draws from the AAM's collection, the various looks, and more.

DSC_0242.JPG
1 of 3  — DSC_0242.JPG
Contributed photos / Allentown Art Museum
DSC_0230.JPG
2 of 3  — DSC_0230.JPG
Contributed photos / Allentown Art Museum
DSC_0218.JPG
3 of 3  — DSC_0218.JPG
Contributed photos / Allentown Art Museum

Then Kate sits down with Emma Ackerman, Touchstone Theatre's General Manager and ensemble member to chat about Touchstone's 18th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival, which will showcase five plays written by students on May 19 at Zoellner Arts Center. Emma describes the festival's history and relationship to the Young Playwrights' Lab, how pieces are selected and produced, as well as particularly memorable plays and moments.

Website-Banners-10.png
Contributed photo
/
Touchstone Theatre

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/15/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
