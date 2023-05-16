-
Historic Styles, New Productions: 'Fashion as Experiment' and the Young Playwrights' Festival | LV Arts SalonKate Scuffle welcomes Claire McRee from the Allentown Art Museum to talk about their new exhibit "Fashion as Experiment: The ’60s," then chats with Emma Ackerman from Touchstone Theatre about the upcoming Young Playwrights' Festival.
