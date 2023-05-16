Historic Styles, New Productions: 'Fashion as Experiment' and the Young Playwrights' Festival | LV Arts Salon

To begin, Kate Scuffle welcomes Claire McRee, Associate Curator at the Allentown Art Museum to talk about the museum's newest exhibition "Fashion as Experiment: The '60s," on display through Sept. 24. They talk about the relationship between fashion, identity, social values and convention, how the new exhibit draws from the AAM's collection, the various looks, and more.

1 of 3 — DSC_0242.JPG Contributed photos / Allentown Art Museum 2 of 3 — DSC_0230.JPG Contributed photos / Allentown Art Museum 3 of 3 — DSC_0218.JPG Contributed photos / Allentown Art Museum

Then Kate sits down with Emma Ackerman, Touchstone Theatre's General Manager and ensemble member to chat about Touchstone's 18th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival, which will showcase five plays written by students on May 19 at Zoellner Arts Center. Emma describes the festival's history and relationship to the Young Playwrights' Lab, how pieces are selected and produced, as well as particularly memorable plays and moments.

Contributed photo / Touchstone Theatre

(Original air-date: 5/15/23)