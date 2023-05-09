Bringing Comfort and Closure on Life's Final Journey: Linda Mancinelli and 'Before You Go' | LV Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle welcomes Linda Mancinelli, author of the newly-released book Before You Go: A Hospice Nurse Shares Her Experiences Caring for Her Dying Patients, published by Lehigh Valley-based Blue Heron Book Works.
Together they talk about what hospice and palliative care is, Linda’s journey as a hospice nurse and how it inspired the book, bereavement and family care, as well stories of patients and Linda’s poems paying tribute to them.
