Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Bringing Comfort and Closure on Life's Final Journey: Linda Mancinelli and 'Before You Go' | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
Kate Scuffle welcomes Linda Mancinelli, author of the newly-released book Before You Go: A Hospice Nurse Shares Her Experiences Caring for Her Dying Patients, published by Lehigh Valley-based Blue Heron Book Works.

Together they talk about what hospice and palliative care is, Linda’s journey as a hospice nurse and how it inspired the book, bereavement and family care, as well stories of patients and Linda’s poems paying tribute to them.

Barnes & Noble

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/8/23)

