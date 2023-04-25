The Winners of the 18th Annual Student Poetry Project | LV Arts Salon

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, the top winners in the 18th Annual Student Poetry Project join hosts Paul Willistein, Lehigh Valley Press Focus editor and George VanDoren, the chairperson of the Student Poetry Project to read their poems on-air and discuss their inspirations for writing.

The first-place winners of the poetry project are:



"Harriet Tubman's Heart," Aubrey Rodriguez (Freemansburg Elementary School, 4th grade)



"Magnificat!," Noah Langkamer-Smith (Trexler Middle School, 8th grade)



"My Ego Trip," Lila Dobrowolski (Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, 9th grade)

The trio's poems will be published in the April 26-27 Focus section of the Lehigh Valley Press newspapers, and on the LVP website starting April 28.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/24/23)