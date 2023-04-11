© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Lights, Camera, Action! Alan Younkin, Michael Schelp, and the Inaugural Allentown Film Festival | LV Arts Salon

By Paul Willistein
Published April 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
1 of 2  — IMG_0980.JPG
Michael Schelp (left), Paul Willistein (center) and Alan Younkin (right)
Alan Younkin (left), Paul Willistein (center) and Michael Schelp (right)

Let's go to the movies! Guest host Paul Willistein, Focus Editor at the Lehigh Valley Press previews the Allentown Film Festival with its founders, Director Alan Younkin and President Michael Schelp.

The AFF, running from April 14-16, unreels some 150 short and feature films from the Lehigh Valley and beyond, with showings at venues that include the Civic Theatre of Allentown and the Allentown Art Museum.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/10/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Alan YounkinMichael SchelpAllentown Film Festivalfilm festivalfilmmakingMatt TuerkDocumentaryCivic TheatreAllentown Art Museum
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
