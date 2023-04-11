Lights, Camera, Action! Alan Younkin, Michael Schelp, and the Inaugural Allentown Film Festival | LV Arts Salon

Let's go to the movies! Guest host Paul Willistein, Focus Editor at the Lehigh Valley Press previews the Allentown Film Festival with its founders, Director Alan Younkin and President Michael Schelp.

The AFF, running from April 14-16, unreels some 150 short and feature films from the Lehigh Valley and beyond, with showings at venues that include the Civic Theatre of Allentown and the Allentown Art Museum.

(Original air-date: 4/10/23)