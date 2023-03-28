Robbie Matthews, the Sixth Street Shelter, and the Healing Power of Art Therapy | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Robbie Matthews, Director of the Sixth Street Shelter in Allentown for a conversation about the powerful impact and influence of art therapy.

They talk about what art therapy entails, how it can inspire shelter guests to own their stories and find their voices, as well as why it is important to have an empathetic "servant's heart" when working to uplift others.

Just one example of the impact of the arts for Sixth Street Shelter residents was a recent exhibition in downtown Allentown. Throughout January and February, ARTHAUS gallery highlighted youth artists in Sixth Street's transitional housing as part of CONVERGENCE, a Black History Month celebration

