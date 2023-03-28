© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Robbie Matthews, the Sixth Street Shelter, and the Healing Power of Art Therapy | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
Kate Scuffle welcomes Robbie Matthews, Director of the Sixth Street Shelter in Allentown for a conversation about the powerful impact and influence of art therapy.

They talk about what art therapy entails, how it can inspire shelter guests to own their stories and find their voices, as well as why it is important to have an empathetic "servant's heart" when working to uplift others.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/27/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
