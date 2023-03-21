© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Welcoming Back the Lehigh Valley Book Festival with Kirsten Hess | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
IMG_2664x.jpg

Book lovers, rejoice! On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Kate Scuffle talks with Kirsten Hess, owner of Let's Play Books bookstore in Emmaus and founder of the upcoming Lehigh Valley Book Festival.

The festival returns this weekend, March 24-26, for three days of events across the Lehigh Valley including appearances from authors like Maria Rodale and Edgar Award winner Rupert Holmes.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/20/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
