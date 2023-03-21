Welcoming Back the Lehigh Valley Book Festival with Kirsten Hess | LV Arts Salon

Book lovers, rejoice! On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Kate Scuffle talks with Kirsten Hess, owner of Let's Play Books bookstore in Emmaus and founder of the upcoming Lehigh Valley Book Festival.

The festival returns this weekend, March 24-26, for three days of events across the Lehigh Valley including appearances from authors like Maria Rodale and Edgar Award winner Rupert Holmes.

(Original air-date: 3/20/23)