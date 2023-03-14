© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

ArtsQuest's Patrick Brogan, Fiona Gillespie, and the Return of Sláinte | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
With the St. Patrick's Day weekend fast approaching, Kate Scuffle presents an in-depth look at the second annual Sláinte festival with Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest's Chief Programming Officer, and Fiona Gillespie of The Chivalrous Crickets.

They touch upon some of the highlights of the three-day festival, which runs from March 16-18, from whiskey pairings and Guinness tastings to a youth fiddle competition, contra dancing lessons, and a wide selection of local and international music performances.

This week's intro and outro music courtesy of The Chivalrous Crickets.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/13/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Patrick BroganFiona GillespieSláinteCelticIrish heritageMcCarthy's Red Stag PubDonegal SquareThe Chivalrous Crickets ArtsQuestfestivalLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
