Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

'What Goes Around: Part One': Mary and David Serfass, and the Stories of The Snow Goose Gallery | LV Arts Salon

Published November 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
Kate Scuffle welcomes mother-and-son duo Mary and David Serfass from The Snow Goose Gallery in downtown Bethlehem to talk about their new upcoming 30th anniversary show, "What Goes Around: Part One."

On display from Nov. 13-Dec. 18, the show features
photographs by David, inspired by his mother Mary’s award-winning art, alongside works by Mary, in turn inspired by her son David’s photography - a symbol of the bond of family and sharing of creative inspiration.

Kate, Mary and David also talk about the history of the Snow Goose Gallery, "The Art of the Miniature," and more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/31/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
