Music, Comedy, and Family Fun: Bryan Zellmer and the 2022-2023 KU Presents! Season | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Bryan Zellmer, Director of the KU Presents! series at Kutztown University about their 2022-2023 season's many offerings from world-class artists and community collaborations.

This season will see performances from the traditional Irish ensemble Danú, former Seinfeld writer and comedian Pat Harzell's one-man show The Wonder Bread Years, the Heartland Marimba Quartet and much more.

Kate and Bryan also talk about the challenges and rewards of returning to live performances after COVID-19.

(Original air-date: 10/24/22)