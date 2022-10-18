Matt Blum, Kate Hughes, and the Many Mediums of Storytelling | LV Arts Salon

Continuing the theme of storytelling Silagh White discusses how her guests - photographer Matt Blum and actor/comedienne Kate Hughes, director of Fig Magazine - tell stories in various media, whether they are firmly in the spotlight or supporting other artists and creatives in the Lehigh Valley.

Matt's new photography exhibit, "Nature and Machine," will be on display at the Bethlehem City Hall Rotunda Gallery starting Nov. 13 from 2-4 p.m., and will run through Dec. 21, 2022.

James DePietro, BFAC-Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission / Facebook

(Original air-date: 10/17/22)