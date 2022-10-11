© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Art of Weaving Tales with LV Storytelling Guild's Denise McCormack | LV Arts Salon

Published October 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Lehigh Valley Storytelling Guild

Kate Scuffle speaks with Denise McCormack from the Lehigh Valley Storytelling Guild about the organization’s numerous upcoming events, from Phantasmagoria (Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.) at Godfrey Daniels, to stories being told by guild members at various area libraries.

Kate and Denise also talk about the guild’s monthly story circles, the Family Storytelling Series, and the merits, benefits, and importance of storytelling.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/10/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
