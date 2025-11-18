Moving from A to B with Jevata Crawford | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson is joined by Jevata Crawford, author of Moving In Place and founder of Project MOVE, to explore the struggles many people face during large life transitions. Javeta shares the spark behind her book and what writing it taught herself about her own life.

Jevata also explains why she chooses "friend" as one of her titles and talks about what it really means to be a friend to someone. They emphasize the importance of getting out and being part of your community.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 11/18/25)

