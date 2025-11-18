© 2025
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

Moving from A to B with Jevata Crawford | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:45 PM EST

Lindsay Watson is joined by Jevata Crawford, author of Moving In Place and founder of Project MOVE, to explore the struggles many people face during large life transitions. Javeta shares the spark behind her book and what writing it taught herself about her own life.

Jevata also explains why she chooses "friend" as one of her titles and talks about what it really means to be a friend to someone. They emphasize the importance of getting out and being part of your community.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 11/18/25)

Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful series telling the story of African American success and creativity.
