The Healing Power of Art with Max Weintraub | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Max Weintraub, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Allentown Art Museum, for a discussion on the positive effects of art on health.

The group examines topics like the benefits art can have on mental health, the ability to measure changes in yourself through art, and the value of making places like art museums accessible and welcoming to the entire community.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/20/23)