The Fight for Housing Equality with Yusuf Dahl | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Yusuf Dahl, the founder of the Real Estate Lab and the Executive Director for The Century Promise to discuss how his past experiences with the criminal justice system made him who he is today and guided him to the fight for housing equality.

The group elaborates on why housing is such a key factor in health, and the need for change in requirements for housing.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/16/23)