HealthBEAT

Exploring 'The Spirit of We' with Cohesion's Darian and Yolanda Colbert | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Darian and Yolanda Colbert from the Cohesion Network for a conversation about "the spirit of we."

Darian and Yolanda talk about how they host community meetings in Franklin Park, the meaning of power in the context of community organizing, the importance of leadership roles for women, and why we need to have a strong civic muscle and voice.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/18/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
