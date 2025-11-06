Economic Pulse: Week of 10/31/25

Inflation rose to 3% in September

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in September, pushing up the overall inflation over the last 12 months to 3%. Lower gasoline prices, which significantly helped lower the CPI through August, were of little help in September as they began to rise.

